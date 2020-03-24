Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,506,000 after buying an additional 897,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,324,000 after purchasing an additional 373,600 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 226,488 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 598.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 132,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 113,121 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HSIC. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

