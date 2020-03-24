Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 28,847 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3,266.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,847 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.07% of Omnicell worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 68.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 312,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 126,386 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,470,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,143,000 after purchasing an additional 99,580 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 134,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after buying an additional 85,137 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 26.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 385,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,844,000 after buying an additional 81,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 97.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 56,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Dougherty & Co upped their target price on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of OMCL opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average of $78.32.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,953,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $258,097.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,390.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,288 over the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

