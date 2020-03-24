Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 175,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,324,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.18% of AllianceBernstein as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $987.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.78%. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.21%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 134.92%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 435,872 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,852 shares of company stock worth $4,734,821 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

