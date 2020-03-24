Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,368 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,834 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its position in Illumina by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its position in Illumina by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,154 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Illumina by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $237.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.27.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. Illumina’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total transaction of $114,237.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,601.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,867 shares of company stock worth $573,756. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.47.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

