Marshall Wace LLP Invests $5.73 Million in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,731,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

NYSE:ADC opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.97%.

ADC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Simon Leopold bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,762 shares in the company, valued at $200,521.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

