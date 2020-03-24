Marshall Wace LLP Has $5.12 Million Stake in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,999 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of Tallgrass Energy worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

Shares of TGE stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tallgrass Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Tallgrass Energy Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.