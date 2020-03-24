Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verisign by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,393,000 after purchasing an additional 43,408 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Verisign by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 137,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Verisign by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 206,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 84,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $151.17 on Tuesday. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The business had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Verisign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

