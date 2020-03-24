MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $388.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James raised MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.67.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $281.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.21. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $237.11 and a 1 year high of $421.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

