MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Price Down 9.4%

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) traded down 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $275.50 and last traded at $281.31, 535,160 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 62% from the average session volume of 330,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $388.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.21.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

