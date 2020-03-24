Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.05% of Markel worth $8,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of Markel stock opened at $816.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,170.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,157.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 40.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,174.00.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.