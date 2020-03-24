Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Down 9.7%

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) traded down 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.39 and last traded at $42.62, 1,095,729 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 87% from the average session volume of 585,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MANH. BidaskClub cut Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.82.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $1,793,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,109,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 783.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,219,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,682 shares during the period.

About Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

