Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MBUU. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $496.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $52.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.52.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

