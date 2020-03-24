Mairs & Power INC Purchases 6,774 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mairs & Power INC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705,629 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.1% of Mairs & Power INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mairs & Power INC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $268,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $607,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.2% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 37,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,810 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $135.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,044.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.80. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $115.52 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.