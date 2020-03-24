Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Position Lessened by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,263 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lumentum worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 466.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 671.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,061,473.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $249,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.21.

Lumentum stock opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.33. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -879.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.60. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

