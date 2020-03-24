Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LULU opened at $172.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $266.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.81.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,842.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

