LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Down 7.4%

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) traded down 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.36 and last traded at $41.52, 1,175,704 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 927,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $96,119.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $5,983,477.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,274 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,825.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,140 shares of company stock worth $6,137,970 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in LPL Financial by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in LPL Financial by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

