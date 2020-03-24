LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,305 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $97.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

LPLA opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.69. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.42.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $58,373.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $5,983,477.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,140 shares of company stock worth $6,137,970 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.