LiqTech International (LIQT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered LiqTech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

