Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was downgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LGND has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.17.

LGND opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average of $100.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 66.09 and a quick ratio of 65.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 523.19%. The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $692,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,833 shares in the company, valued at $14,264,154.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $10,859,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

