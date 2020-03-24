Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Down 10.2%

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)’s stock price fell 10.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.68 and last traded at $14.84, 6,396,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average session volume of 3,372,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Liberty Global by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 52,392,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $83,820,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,338,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,139 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,263,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $43,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

