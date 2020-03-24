Lannebo Fonder AB Acquires New Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Lannebo Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.1% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $194,314,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $101,844,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,200,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,609,000 after purchasing an additional 627,923 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.59.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.31 and a 200 day moving average of $135.41. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

