Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) shares fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $4.09, 3,479,295 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 200% from the average session volume of 1,160,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LADR. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.10 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 51.60, a current ratio of 51.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $86.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 31.05%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 93.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,277,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,068,000 after acquiring an additional 59,127 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 14.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 383,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 47,746 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 622.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 130,238 shares during the period. 53.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.