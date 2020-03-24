Koninklijke Philips Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,043 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,692% compared to the typical daily volume of 114 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,888,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,217,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,424,000 after buying an additional 975,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,445,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,083,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,895,000 after buying an additional 401,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18,360.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 339,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after buying an additional 337,289 shares in the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHG. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE:PHG opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.9356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

