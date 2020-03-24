Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of KKPNY opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is an increase from Koninklijke KPN’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

