KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Shares Down 8%

KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s share price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23, 4,382,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,058% from the average session volume of 378,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

