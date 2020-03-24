Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)’s share price dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.03, approximately 25,371,162 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 18,820,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

