Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$41.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. TD Securities upped their price target on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a buy rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, December 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Keyera from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Keyera from C$44.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.91.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$11.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.89. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$10.04 and a 12-month high of C$36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$985.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$853.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.67%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.37%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

