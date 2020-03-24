KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Actuant in a research note issued on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30.

Get Actuant alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Actuant from $25.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Actuant from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Actuant in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of EPAC opened at $15.23 on Monday. Actuant has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.95.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $133.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Actuant’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,080,000.

In other news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $50,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,377.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $375,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,476.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.