KeyCorp Comments on Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLR. Stephens lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.41.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, CEO William B. Berry bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Owen bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $100,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 152,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,975. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Continental Resources by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after acquiring an additional 373,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $43,231,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 7,617.4% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $4,768,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 29,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

