Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €8.00 Price Target for Enel (BIT:ENEL)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €8.25 ($9.59) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.20 ($8.37) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.10 ($10.58) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €7.80 ($9.06).

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

