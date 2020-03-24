Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €26.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DEQ has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche EuroShop has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.21 ($32.80).

DEQ stock opened at €11.16 ($12.98) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $689.51 million and a P/E ratio of 7.61. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52-week low of €14.15 ($16.45) and a 52-week high of €27.76 ($32.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

