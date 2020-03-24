KB Home (KBH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect KB Home to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect KB Home to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13.

KBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

