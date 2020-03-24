KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Peel Hunt lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 685 to GBX 580. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock. KAZ Minerals traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 290.90 ($3.83), with a volume of 187045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315.80 ($4.15).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KAZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.95) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of KAZ Minerals to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 606.79 ($7.98).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 414.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 465.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 2.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.15 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from KAZ Minerals’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

