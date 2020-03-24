Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) vs. ArQule (OTCMKTS:ARQL) Head-To-Head Review

Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) and ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Kaya alerts:

74.6% of ArQule shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of ArQule shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kaya and ArQule’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaya 183.23% N/A -100.00% ArQule -805.61% -33.10% -26.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kaya and ArQule, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaya 0 0 0 0 N/A ArQule 0 6 3 0 2.33

ArQule has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.50%. Given ArQule’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ArQule is more favorable than Kaya.

Volatility and Risk

Kaya has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ArQule has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kaya and ArQule’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaya $1.14 million 3.04 $4.75 million N/A N/A ArQule $25.76 million 93.85 -$15.48 million ($0.16) -125.00

Kaya has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ArQule.

Summary

ArQule beats Kaya on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kaya Company Profile

Kaya Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Marijuana Holdings Americas, Inc., engages in the legal recreational and medical marijuana business in the United States. The company is involved in growing, cultivation, harvesting, and manufacturing medical marijuana. It also operates four retail outlets for the sale of recreational and medical cannabis under the Kaya Shack brand name in Oregon, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name. The company was formerly known as Alternative Fuels America, Inc. and changed its name to Kaya Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Kaya Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer. Its pipeline also comprises ARQ 75, a potent and selective inhibitor of AKT that is in Phase I clinical development for solid tumors harboring AKT, phosphoinositide 3-kinase or phosphatase, and tensin homolog loss mutations. In addition, the company's pipeline includes Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor designed to preferentially inhibit the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family of kinases that is in a registrational clinical trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in patients with FGFR2 fusions. ArQule, Inc. has license agreements with Basilea Pharmaceutica Limited and Roivant Sciences Ltd. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.