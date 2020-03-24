Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of KCLI stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.29. Kansas City Life Insurance has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $35.85.
About Kansas City Life Insurance
Featured Story: Buy Rating
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.