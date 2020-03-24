JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) to Buy

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.
NYSE:CHL opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. China Mobile has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68.
About China Mobile
China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.
