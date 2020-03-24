JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) to Buy

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

NYSE:CHL opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. China Mobile has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,772,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $286,282,000 after acquiring an additional 870,600 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,800,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,397,000 after acquiring an additional 767,317 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,937,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,118,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,282,000 after acquiring an additional 177,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $27,035,000. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

