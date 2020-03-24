JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,349 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter.

BBSA opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $26.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56.

