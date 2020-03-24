Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on WD-40’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WD-40 in a report released on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WD-40’s FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $199.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.68. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $153.91 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $128,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

