Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Teijin Adr Rep’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TINLY)

Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Teijin Adr Rep in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teijin Adr Rep’s FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TINLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teijin Adr Rep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teijin Adr Rep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TINLY opened at $14.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58. Teijin Adr Rep has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Teijin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in advanced fibers, plastics and films, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Materials Business Field and Healthcare Business Field. The company offers para-aramid, meta-aramid, polyester, polyethylene naphthalate (PEN), and flame-resistant fibers; artificial leather; carbon fibers and intermediate materials; LIB separators; and carbon fiber reinforced composites.

