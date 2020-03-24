Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Redfin Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Redfin in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RDFN. Stephens increased their target price on Redfin from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

RDFN stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Redfin has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $32.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Redfin by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,001,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Redfin by 464.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,952,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,594 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,705,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,077 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Redfin by 824.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,112,000 after acquiring an additional 660,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,871.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,240 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

