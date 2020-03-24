Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ecolab Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.07.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $125.22 on Monday. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $211.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.26 and a 200 day moving average of $192.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,794,000 after purchasing an additional 96,133 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,894,000 after purchasing an additional 381,681 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,227,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,857,000 after purchasing an additional 173,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,310,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

