Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.90.

PLAY opened at $9.96 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $237.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

