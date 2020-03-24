Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Booking in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $5.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.41.

BKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,775.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,931.73.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,152.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.95. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,696.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,911.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $22.49 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,309,000 after acquiring an additional 95,143 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

