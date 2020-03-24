Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gartner in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gartner’s FY2020 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Gartner from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from to and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $85.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.50. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77.

In other news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at $23,636,063.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $821,197,000 after acquiring an additional 153,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Gartner by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,699,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,279,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,863,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Gartner by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 422,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after acquiring an additional 26,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.