Jefferies Financial Group Comments on IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

IAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.65.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $131.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.02. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $278.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total value of $1,009,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,360 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after buying an additional 247,435 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 117,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

