Jefferies Financial Group Comments on IAA’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IAA)

IAA (NYSE:IAA) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IAA. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of IAA from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average is $43.68. IAA has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $51.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in IAA by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 184,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 53,453 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $945,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,933,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IAA by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 49,598 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

