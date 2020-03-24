Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Equifax Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Equifax in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $104.62 on Monday. Equifax has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $164.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.29 and its 200-day moving average is $143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

