Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Chuy’s Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chuy’s in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.27 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. CL King started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

CHUY stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.58 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27.

In other Chuy’s news, Director Randall M. Dewitt acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,335 shares in the company, valued at $106,554.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Chuy’s by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 603.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

