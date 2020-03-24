Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Encavis (ETR:CAP) a €10.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Encavis (ETR:CAP) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAP. Berenberg Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) price target on shares of Encavis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Encavis in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of ETR:CAP opened at €8.13 ($9.45) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €10.17 and a 200 day moving average of €9.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 262.26. Encavis has a 12 month low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 12 month high of €11.74 ($13.65). The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.26.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, construction, operation, and installation of solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 173 solar parks and 67 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 1.9 gigawatt (GW) in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

