Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stericycle in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stericycle’s FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.02 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.20.

SRCL opened at $40.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $67.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $9,572,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.